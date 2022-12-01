Police boss, Usman Baba has again revealed his plans to ensure the 2023 general elections are credible, free and fair

Baba who expressed disappointment in the activities of some governors in recent times ordered police commissioners to ensure all parties are given equal opportunities during campaigns

He maintained that some governors are trying very hard to manipulate the forthcoming polls, but the police and security agencies would do their best to frustrate their efforts

Usman Baba, inspector-general of police (IGP), says no governor will be allowed to prevent opposition political parties from holding rallies in their states.

Baba spoke on Wednesday, November 30, at the 2022 political parties summit in Abuja.

IGP Baba warns governors of causing violence during campaigns in their states. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

IGP sends tough message to governors disrupting rallies in their states

Represented by Dandaura Mustapha, deputy inspector-general of police (DIG) operations, the IGP said state commissioners have been directed to ensure that all parties are given an opportunity to campaign.

Baba said while some governors should be commended for allowing opposition parties to hold their activities freely, there are complaints about others, The Cable reported.

He said:

“Unfortunately, some of the governors are not helping matters. They have not laid the foundation to give other political parties access to their campaign avenues."

IGP tells policemen what to do to governors found guilty

“Some try to manipulate the campaigns. Some even sponsor thugs to pursue the opposition, remove their billboards, remove their posters and destroy their offices. We are aware and we have full reports.

“Based on this, the IG has categorically directed all commissioners of police that on no account should any serving or sitting governor stop other political parties from conducting their campaigns in their nooks and crannies of their states.

"This instruction was very clear both in writing and verbally.

“The commissioners of police have been directed to arrest all the hoodlums no matter where they belong to, whoever is sponsoring them, we will arrest them, charge them to court, that is a clear instruction," he added.

The IGP noted further that any police commissioner who does not obey the order would be redeployed, Daily Trust report added.

