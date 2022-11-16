A lady has divorced her husband after he insisted that she signs off her inheritance to him as 'head of house'

The lady had inherited a beautiful house in Ikoyi from her father before tying the knot with her husband

However, after marriage, her husband and his family insisted that she hands over the property to her husband

The union between a man and his wife has been shattered following a fight for ownership of the lady's house.

The young woman who inherited a house from her father in Ikoyi was asked after marriage to hand over the property to her husband.

Couple divorce after 4 months Photo Credit: @Simonlong, Uwe Krejci

Source: Getty Images

However, she refused to hand over the house and this made their relationship shaky until it eventually hit the rocks.

Ikenna Ronald who shared the story via Twitter said:

"I have a friend whose Dad left a house for in Ikoyi. Well she met this trenches guy, they got married in 4 months and within the 1st month of marriage, he and his family were pressuring her to sign over the house to him as "Head of House". They're sha divorced now."

Social media reactions

Puffy Pearl said:

"And this is why I will die on the hill that as a lady, you don’t have to declare your assets to your partner. All would have been well if he didn’t know she owned the house."

Tobi Deolu commented:

"The lady must have ignored some warning signals while they were both dating! Thank God she dodged the bullet."

Kekere Midella stated:

"What people dont realise is,men are the biggest opportunists! Forget women! Men! Served him right. He and his family should stay in their trenches, thats where they belong."

Amaka Olanneya added:

"You needed to see how my heart was beating after the 2nd paragraph. I just heaved a sigh of relief afterwards. That guy is MAAAAAAADDDD!"

Winter Berry added:

"Have you ever helped a cleaner or carrier or street boy or someone you know is suffering and needs help kind of? before? You will relate why they never rise above what they are."

Man returns from abroad to find out wife sold his house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has lamented after returning from abroad to find out that his wife has sold his house for N10 million.

In a sad video shared on TikTok which was recorded while he toured the property, the unidentified man property revealed that he acquired the land alone for N9.5 million and paid N500k for community development. Pointing to the direction of the house, he said he put all the protectors, plastered and roofed it before leaving the country.

According to him, he handed the house to his wife to take care of, indicating that he didn't tell her to sell it. He said four flats were built on the property and expressed shock that someone agreed to buy it for an undervalued price of N10 million.

Source: Legit.ng