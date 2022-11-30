Following the abolition of aborti*n by the United States Supreme Court, the US Senate, in a bid to avoid the dissolution of same-gender marriage, passed a bill protecting it.

As reported by Channels TV, the bill was passed on Tuesday, November 29, at the senate following a unanimous vote from both the ruling and opposition party lawmakers.

President Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center July 14, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Confirming the passage of the bill, United States President Joe Biden said:

“With today’s bipartisan Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, the United States is on the brink of reaffirming a fundamental truth: love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love.”

US House of Rep to assent to bill

Meanwhile, the bill has been sent to the lower legislative house headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi for approval.

However, Pelosi revealed that the bill would be assented to by the second tier of parliament next week.

Chuck Schumer, the US Senate majority leader, described it as a “momentous step forward for greater justice for LGBTQ Americans.”

In 2015 under the administration of ex-President Barrack Obama, the law for same-gender was approved by the Supreme Court

However, there are fears that a conservative-led Supreme Court might move to overturn it just like it did for aborti*n.

This led the Democrat-led parliament to quickly make a move to pass the bill protecting same-gender marriage.

