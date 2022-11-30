Ademola Adeleke, the new Osun state governor, has said he has not sacked 12,000 workers in the state as against what was reported

The governor also denied the news that he sacked 3 traditional rulers, in which one of them is the immediate past chairman of the APC in the state

The governor on his assumption to the office on Monday signed 6 executive orders that border on the termination of employment and appointment by his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, from July 17, till he resume office

Osogbo, Osun - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has denied the report that he sacked 12,000 workers in the state and dethroned 3 monarchs, including Owa of Igbaji, Gbeoyega Famoodun, the immediate past chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Recall that Adeleke on his first day in office as governor signed executive orders 3, 4, and 5, which cancelled all employments and appointments by the immediate past governor, Gboyega Oyetola dated back to July 17 till Monday, November 28, when he resumed office, The Nation reported.

Adeleke explains his orders on his assumption to office as Osun governor

The governor also issued an executive order that dethroned 3 monarchs that were earlier installed by the Oyetola administration.

The orders read in part:

“In the case of Ikirun, Iree and Igbajo, to avoid further breakdown of law and order, the appointments of Akinrun of Ikinrun, Aree of Ire and Owa of Igbajo are hereby put on hold pending review."

But Adeleke, through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, while speaking on Rave FM in Osogbo, said the new administration had neither sacked 12, 000 workers nor dethroned any monarch.

He said the appointments and employment carried out by the immediate past administration will be reviewed to ascertain due process.

Rasheed explained that the executive orders were the intention of Adeleke's administration to review, set aside, and nullify and how all these would be carried out was order 6, which is the composition of the panel.

