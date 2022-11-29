Peter Obi has included his name among those who saluted Governor Ademola Adeleke on his new position in Osun state

The Labour Party's presidential candidate said the triumph of the people's wish is a source of shared joy anywhere

Obi on Monday, November 28, hailed Adeleke, especially for his doggedness, and wished him a productive tenure as Osun's governor

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has sent a goodwill message to Ademola Adeleke upon his inauguration as the new governor of Osun.

Beyond party demarcation, Obi noted via his Facebook page on Monday, November 28, that the victory of democracy anywhere speaks to the triumph of the people's will.

Obi wished Governor Adeleke a successful and productive tenure (Photo: Peter Obi, @IsiakaAdeleke1)

Source: Twitter

For the former Anambra governor, whenever the wish of the majority has sway, there is shared joy in the land.

In his message, Obi hailed the resilience of Adeleke and wished him a successful and productive tenure as he embarks on serving the people of Osun.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

"I congratulate the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the good people of Osun State, on his inauguration and formal commencement of the elected mandate of his people.

"Beyond our partisanship in politics, every successful manifestation of the democratic process, above all impediments, is a triumph of the true will of the majority, and a source of shared joy to all who desire the best, for our dear country.

"I salute the doggedness and resilience of Governor Adeleke, and wish him a fruitful and productive tenure, in the service of his people."

Adeleke sacks 12,000 Osun workers hours after inauguration

The newly inaugurate Osun governor, senator Ademola Adeleke has sacked 12,000 workers barely 24 hours after his inauguration.

This was disclosed in a statement by the chief press secretary to Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed on Monday, November 28.

Rasheed said that the governor nullified all employments in the service of the Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards, and Parastatals after July 17.

The statement read in part:

“All employments in the service of Osun state government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals after July 17th, 2022 be and are hereby nullified."

Source: Legit.ng