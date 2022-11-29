The newly inaugurated governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, has dissolved all non-statutory boards in the state’s MDAs

Osogbo, Osun state - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has approved the dissolution of all non-statutory boards in the state’s ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The governor's spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, said the directive was conveyed to heads of MDAs by Teslim Igbalaye, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), in a memo on Tuesday, November 29, TheCable reported.

“As a follow-up to the pronouncement of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, on Sunday, 27th November, 2022, all non-statutory boards, commissions and parastatals including those of Tertiary Institutions (with exception of UNIOSUN) are hereby dissolved in the State forthwith,” the statement reads.

“Consequently, all accounting officers of such boards, parastatals and commissions are to take charge with immediate effect.”

Adeleke was sworn in as the sixth executive governor of the state on Sunday, November 27.

The new governor had said in his inauguration speech that he would review all appointments made by his predecessor from July 17.

Adeleke enforces court ruling, directs senior officers to take charge of Osun LGAs

In a related development, Governor Adeleke directed the most senior officers in all the Local Government Area Councils in Osun state to take charge of the affairs of their respective LGAs with immediate effect.

According to the governor, the decision followed the nullification of the recently-held local government elections in the state by a Federal High Court in Osogbo, the state capital.

This was disclosed in a statement by the governor's spokesperson, Rasheed.

Adeleke sacks 12,000 Osun workers hours after inauguration

Similarly, Senator Adeleke sacked 12,000 workers barely 24 hours after his inauguration.

The governor nullified all employments in the Osun State Government's service made in any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards, and Parastatals after July 17.

