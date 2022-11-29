A lawmaker in the Osun State house of Assembly has reacted to the recent developments in the state, hours after PDP took over

Adewumi Adeyemi disclosed that the state's lawmaker did not at any of its sittings review Governor Ademola Adeleke’s inaugural address

Meanwhile, on Monday, November 28, Osun State Gov. Adeleke suspends Osun electoral commission boss and six others and 12,000 APC workers employed 3 weeks to hand over sacked

The legislator representing the Obokun State Constituency in Osun State House of Assembly, Adewumi Adeyemi, has said the lawmakers did not at any of its sittings review Governor Ademola Adeleke’s inaugural address.

The Punch reported that Adeyemi’s position was in response to a statement signed by the spokesperson for the Assembly, Moshood Akande, which claimed that the lawmakers had reviewed Adeleke’s inaugural address and had taken certain positions.

Adeleke's inaugural address saga

Adeyemi insisted that he had been attending plenary regularly, adding that at no time was Adeleke’s address discussed by the lawmakers.

Adeyemi, however, encouraged the lawmakers to continue working together and support the new government.

“My attention has been drawn to a statement which reportedly emanated from the Osun State House of Assembly and was signed by Hon. Moshood Kunle Akande.

“In the said statement, it was stated that the Assembly reviewed the inaugural speech and activities of the inauguration held on Sunday, November 27.

“As a lawmaker who attends plenary very well, I hereby state unequivocally that the Assembly has not met after the governor’s inauguration.

“It is also worth noting that there was no place the resolution was passed by the Assembly. The public, especially Osun people, are hereby advised to take note of this,” Adeyemi concluded.

Adeleke sacks 12,000 Osun workers hours after inauguration

Legit.ng reported earlier that the newly inaugurate Osun governor, senator Ademola Adeleke sacked 12,000 workers barely 24 hours after his inauguration.

This was disclosed in a statement by the chief press secretary to Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed on Monday, November 28.

Rasheed said that the governor nullified all employments in the service of the Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards, and Parastatals after July 17.

Adeleke directs senior officers to take immediate charge of Osun LGAs

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has directed the most senior officers in all the Local Government Area Councils in Osun State, to take charge of the affairs of their respective LGAs with immediate effect.

According to the governor, the decision followed the nullification of the recently-held local government elections in the State, by a Federal High Court in Osogbo, the state capital,

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson of the governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

