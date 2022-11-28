Osun Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke has sacked 12,000 workers barely 24 hours after his inauguration.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed on Monday stated that the new Governor signed the Executives orders which covered chieftaincy matters, appointments issues, setting up of review panel, staff audit and employment matters.”

The statement read in part:

“All employments in the service of Osun state government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals after July 17th, 2022 be and are hereby nullified."

Osun immediate past Governor Adegboyega Oyetola employed over 12,000 workers and appointed 30 permanent secretaries.

Source: Legit.ng