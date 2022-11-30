The recent move by Osun's new governor seems not to be going down well with the state's House of Assembly

This is as the lawmakers rejected Adeleke's move ordering the most senior career heads across all Local Government Council Areas, to take charge of the affairs of their respective Councils with immediate effect

Speaker Timothy Owoeye in a fresh statement by his aide, on Wednesday, countered the move by the PDP governor

A report by The Nation has it that Osun Assembly has challenged the directive of Governor Ademola Adeleke to career heads to take over Local Government Administration.

The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) conducted the Local Government Election on October 15 with candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winning all the seats.

But the election was challenged by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Ayoola Emmanuel. The court nullified the election but the chairmen and councilors appealed the case.

Adeleke's recent move

However, Adeleke directed the most senior career heads across all Local Government Council Areas, the Area Office, LCDAs and ACDAs in Osun State to take charge of the affairs of their respective Councils with immediate effect.

He hinged the directive on the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo that sacked the elected Local Government Chairmen and Councilors.

Osun Assembly speaker reacts

Speaker Timothy Owoeye, in a statement by his press secretary Kunle Alabi, opposed the directive of Adeleke as he ordered status quo at the local government administration.

According to him:

“The legislative arm is saddled with the responsibility of law-making, only disagreed with the Governor on matters of law.

“The House thereby resolves that the issue of Local Government administration should be left to the court of law, ordering a status quo on all Local Government administration pending the exhaustion on all legal means.”

