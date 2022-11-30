The campaign team of APC flagbearer Bola Ahmed Tinubu has denied the alleged meeting between Tinubu and US President Joe Biden

According to a statement from the campaign team, the alleged news and photos that broke the social media were fake

Bayo Onanuga, the media and publicity secretary of the campaign council, accused followers of the Labour Party's flagbearer, Peter Obi, of perpetrating the act

FCT, Abuja - The presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has debunked the viral photo of its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and US President Joe Biden together at the White House.

Bayo Onanuga the media and publicity secretary of the PCC in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 30 said the alleged photo is fake and was photoshopped.

Bola Tinubu is expected to speak at the Chatham House in London, where he will speak on his Action Plan for Nigeria. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Onanuga said although Tinubu is slated to go on a foreign trip to speak with stakeholders to reel out his action plan.

He confirmed that his principal's first port of call will be at the Chatham House in London, United Kingdom.

APC accuses of OBI-dients of spreading fake news

Onanuga however accused the followers of Tinubu's counterpart, Peter Obi as the perpetrators of flying the fake photos on the internet.

He said:

"We cannot just fathom the purpose of the mischief and the falsehood, which emanated from the rabid followers of Peter Obi.

"The apparently photo-shopped image surfaced Tuesday night, on the heels of news that Asiwaju Tinubu will embark on a foreign trip this weekend."

Onanuga, however, admitted that the United States was on the list of nations the APC chieftain will be visiting but was never in the US on Tuesday rather he was in Abuja.

He further disclosed that Tinubu will not be leaving the country until the weekend while he is scheduled to be in Bayelsa on Thursday, December 1 as stipulated in the campaign calendar of the party.

Source: Legit.ng