APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has given conditions to Nigeria media and other groups calling for his appearance for a presidential debate ahead of the 2023 election

The presidential hopeful, through Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the APC PCC, asked for the manifesto of his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi

Tinubu also demanded that Obi should list his achievement when he was the governor of Anambra state, 2 other things were also demanded by the APC flagbearer

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has listed 4 conditions before he would engage his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, in a debate.

The APC presidential candidate's demands from Peter Obi, are also serving as a precondition for him to attend the presidential town hall meeting organised by Arise Television, The Guardian reported.

Tinubu demands for Peter Obi manifesto, 3 other things before attending presidential debate Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The former governor of Lagos state spoke through the spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC), Festus Keyamo on Tuesday, November 29.

Will Tinubu attend the presidential debate ahead of the 2023 election?

The demands are listed below:

Tinubu said he would only attend a debate with Peter Obi of the Labour Party if the former Anambra governor could only present his manifesto to the Nigerian public for scrutiny.

Keyamo also asked the Obi to list his achievement when he was the governor of Anambra state before any debate can hold.

The APC also demanded that the Labour Party flagbearer should name any political party he had formed as a politician.

Tinubu, through the spokesperson of the PCC then demanded that Obi should name his political mentees and let Nigerians know if they are still with him.

Recall that the APC candidate had earlier disclosed that he would not attend the 3rd edition of the Arise TV presidential town hall meeting.

The meeting was organised in conjunction with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) after he failed to appear in the previous edition.

