Adewumi Adeyemi, a member of the Osun state house of assembly has debunked the claim that the house rejected Governor Ademola Adeleke's executive order

The lawmaker said the house has not met since the inauguration of Adeleke as the sixth governor of Osun state, therefore, there is no how they would pass a resolution

Adeyemi then urged the public and the people of Osun state to desist from accepting the claim while calling on fellow lawmakers to support Adeleke

Ilesa, Osun - The growing tension that followed the emergence of Ademola Adeleke, the newly sworn-in governor of Osun state, took a new shape when a statement purported from the state house of assembly rejects an executive order of the governor.

The statement from the house signed by one Honourable Moshood Kunle Akande claimed that the house rejected one of the orders of the governor that the State of Osun should be reverted to Osun state with immediate effect.

Lawmakers' reaction to Ademola Adeleke's executive orders

The statement added that the house reviewed the statement of the governor on his inauguration before taking a decision on the change of name.

But a statement by another member of the state house of assembly, Hon. Adewumi Adeyemi, on Monday, November 28, debunked the earlier claim by Akande.

Adewunmi, who is representing Obokun state constituency in the house of assembly claimed that legislators have not met since the governor was sworn in.

Osun lawmaker, Adeyemi, denies report about state house of assembly on Adeleke's orders

Sharing the statement on his Twitter page, the lawmaker urged the public to disregard the statement, adding that the house that has not met would not pass a resolution.

The statement reads in part:

"As a lawmaker who attends plenary very well, I hereby state unequivocally that the Assembly has not met after the governor's inauguration."

He then called on his colleagues to support the new governor so that the state can be moved forward.

Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was sworn in as the 6th governor of Osun state after he defeated the incumbent Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, was the first governor of the state and the governor is also an uncle to the popular afro-beat star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

