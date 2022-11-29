Upon assumption of office as the governor of Osun state, some of the actions taken by Ademola Adeleke, have been condemned by several individuals.

Such actions include the renaming of the State of Osun to its original name, Osun state; the sack of monarchs and 12,000 ghost workers appointed by the past governor of the state.

Joe Igbokwe has called on the members of the Osun state House of Assembly to call Governor Adeleke to order. Photo: Ademola Adeleke

Reacting to the actions by Governor Adeleke, the publicity secretary to the Lagos state chapter of the defunct Action Congress, Joe Igbokwe, warned that Osun state has come on the news for the wrong reasons.

Igbokwe who noted that absolute power intoxicates, in another post urged lawmakers of the Osun state House of Assembly to call the governor to order.

His words:

"Osun state is in the news for the wrong reasons. Absolute power intoxicates.

"Osun state House of Assembly owes the people of Osun state a duty to call the governor to order. The news from Osun is despicable and unbelievable and unacceptable."

Osun state chapter of APC reacts

Also, the Nation reports that the Osun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress called on the inspector general of police, Baba Usman to address the controversy caused by Governor Adeleke in the state.

The party urging the IGP to call the governor to order alleged that several properties, including APC campaign vehicles and billboards, particularly in Osogbo, the state capital, have been damaged.

The acting chairman of the APC in Osun, Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement said:

“Barely 24 hours after the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, took over power in Osun State, anarchy appears to have taken the centre stage."

Osun Assembly Rejects Governor Adeleke’s crucial decision

