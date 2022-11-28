The Nigeria Police Force is also working with the INEC to ensure the 2023 general elections is free, fair and credible

This is as the Force arrested two persons over illegal possession of 468 PVCs in Kano states and Sokoto state

Meanwhile, INEC commissioner who also confirmed the development noted that the man was caught with 367 PVCs and is currently being charged in court

A report by The Punch indicates that the police have arrested two persons in possession of 468 Permanent Voter Cards.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, on Sunday, November 27.

Police arrested two in possession of 468 PVCs, a few months before the 2023 elections, INEC confirmed. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Original

Their identities revealed, judgement passed

According to the statement, the offenders who were identified simply as ; Nasiru Idris, was found with 101 PVCs in Sokoto State, and the other person, (name not mentioned) was caught with 367 PVCs in Kano state.

Okoye stated that their offence was in contravention of Sections 117 and 145 of the Electoral Act 2022, Channels TV added.

The statement added that the offenders were currently receiving their due punishment.

The statement read,

“In the last couple of weeks, the Nigeria Police has arrested some individuals found to be in illegal possession of voter cards in some States of the Federation.

“The Commission wishes to reiterate that it will continue to pursue all violators of the Electoral Act and ensure their diligent prosecution.”

Giving an update on the PVC collection, Okoye stated that INEC is determined to make the process as seamless as possible.

