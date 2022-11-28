Lawyer and human rights activist Femi Falana has described those frustrating INEC's electoral reforms as the real enemies of progress in Nigeria

Falana made this assertion while reacting to the recent attacks on INEC's offices in key states of the country

Meanwhile, on Sunday, November 27, suspected thugs razed INEC's office in Ebonyi state and materials were burnt to ashes

Femi Falana, a lawyer and human rights activist, has raised the alarm that enemies of progress are frustrating the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s reforms.

The INEC has introduced many reforms ahead of the general elections in 2023, among them is the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the electronic transfer of results.

In recent times, INEC's offices have been under serious attacks and this has raised serious questions in the polity. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Falana reacts to attack on INEC offices

But Falana while reacting on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics to the latest attack on INEC’s facilities in Ebonyi State, said many enemies of democracy were bent on frustrating INEC, Daily Trust reported.

Several Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and other items were destroyed when some hoodlums set the INEC office in the Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on fire on Sunday.

Falana reveals Nigeria's enemies, sends message to security agencies ahead of 2023

Falana, who expressed disappointment over the government’s inability to stop the wave of attacks on INEC facilities, posited that there were people who didn’t want the elections to hold in 2023.

The activitist said elections might not hold in many parts of Nigeria, claiming that 616 local government areas of the country had been taken over by non-state actors.

He called on security agencies in the country to ensure that the Ebonyi attack would be the last ahead of the elections.

“INEC alone cannot conduct credible elections. The people themselves must, beyond organising rallies, must defend their votes,” Falana said.

