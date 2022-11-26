The PDP has lost two prominent members to the APC in Sokoto state ahead of the 2023 general election

Bello Malami, a special adviser to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and Alh. Umaru Chori Sanyinna, another PDP chieftain, defected to the APC on Saturday, November 26

Malami said he dumped the PDP for the APC because of the way the party was gaining acceptance in Sokoto state

Sokoto - Bello Malami, a special adviser to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Malami, who was in charge of the Marshall, the state-owned security outfit, explained that he joined APC because of the way it was gaining acceptance in the state, Daily Trust reported.

Bello Malami, a special adviser to Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto state, defected to the APC. Photo credit: Sokoto State Governor's Office

Source: Facebook

He was received into the APC fold by the party's leader in the state and senator representing Sokoto-North Senatorial zone, Aliyu Magatakarda, Wamakko and the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, at the former’s residence at Gawon Nama on Saturday, November 26.

I will work for APC's success in 2023 elections

Legit.ng gathers that the former aide of Governor Tambuwal promised to work towards the success of the APC during the forthcoming elections.

Speaking at the event, the APC governorship candidate in the state, Ahmad Aliyu, said Malami returned to where he belonged after being away on sabbatical.

“You are back to where you will be held in high esteem with honour and respect. As you already know in APC we treat our members equally and with the utmost respect,” he said.

Meanwhile, another PDP bigwig from Sanyinna town of Tambuwal’s local government, Alh. Umaru Chori Sanyinna was also received at the party the same day.

PRP collapses structures, candidates join APC

In a related development, the entire party structure of the Sokoto state Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has collapsed into the APC.

Bashar Abubakar, a Special Assistant to Senator Wamakko, disclosed this in a statement released on Saturday, November 26.

He said the new APC members include all the candidates of PRP, state executives and officials from the state to local governments.

Source: Legit.ng