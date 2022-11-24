Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, Abdullahi Abbas, has said the party is poised to retain the state in the 2023 governorship election

The chairman stated that nobody should think of defeating APC, being the ruling party in the state

He made the statement while speaking at the party’s gubernatorial campaign flag-off in Gaya, Kano state

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a statement that many people will see as controversial, Abdullahi Abbas, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, has declared that the ruling party will win all 2023 elections “by hook or crook”.

He made this known while speaking on Wednesday, November 23, in Kano at the flag-off of the party’s governorship campaign in Gaya Local Government Area (LGA), This Day reports.

Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas says APC was will capture Kano by hook or crook. Photo credit: Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

He said the APC is ready to take the bull by the horn in retaining its dominance in the state, The Guardian added.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“People are saying that I should stop saying the APC would capture Kano by hook or crook. I want to tell this gathering that the APC would capture Kano by hook or crook,” he added.

“We have today demonstrated our resolve of winning the election from top to bottom come the year 2023.

“Gaya, as you know, is the home of APC. No political party can match our strength and our cloud. We are determined to take the bull by the horn in maintaining our dominance. Gawuna is our candidate and is going to be the next governor of Kano state.

“We have made all the necessary preparations — the colorful event where our candidate will receive his flag from the president who will be here in Kano for the purpose of giving him the flag.”

2023 presidency: Good news for APC as Tinubu gets major endorsement in Peter Obi’s territory

Meanwhile, the presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has taken a positive twist ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Tinubu who has not been widely favoured in the southeastern part of Nigeria has received a huge boost after being endorsed by top monarchs and stakeholders in Ebonyi state. The Ebonyi state traditional rulers council during town hall meeting on Wednesday, November 23 pledged their absolute allegiance to the presidential bid of Tinubu.

Chairman of the council, Eze Charles Mkpuma in his remark assured Jagaban as he is fondly called that his victory in the state is assured and sealed.

Source: Legit.ng