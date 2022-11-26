Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has admitted that his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde, has governed his state very well.

At the send-off ceremony for Nteranya Sanginga, the director-general of the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), on Friday, November 25, El-Rufai said this is why the All Progressives Congress (APC) will find it tough to defeat Oyo come 2023 elections, The Cable reports.

El-Rufai said the APC will do its best to claim Oyo state in 2023 (Photo: @seyimakinde)

Source: Twitter

The Kaduna governor noted:

“We’ll do our best to defeat you. But I know it will be tough because you’ve been a good governor.”

Both Nigerian governors went down memory lane on how they argued during a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) on the need down states in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

El-Rufai said:

“After that debate, I went back to my state and I locked it down. Seyi went back to his state and did what he called a partial lockdown, but he locked himself down because he got COVID.

“The beauty of Nigeria is its diversity. In my state, I did what I felt was the right thing and he did what was best for his state."

Governor Makinde, speaking on the event, tweeted on Friday:

"We attended the send-off of Dr Nteranya Sanginga, the outgoing Director General of the @IITA_CGIAR today.

"In my goodwill message, I conveyed the deepest regards of the good people of Oyo State to Dr Sanginga for all he has done in our state."

Source: Legit.ng