Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the chief justice of Nigeria, has commended Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, for staying with his Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike, in the call for justice and equity in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s leadership.

The CJN commented on the opposition party's crisis at a banquet held in his honour by Wike in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital on Thursday, November 24, The Nation reported.

Wike has been leading 4 other aggrieved governors of the PDP since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate.

The 4 other governors include Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Seyi Makinde of Oyo.

Ariwoola, who is also a native of Oyo, has been invited as a special guest of honour to commission projects started and completed by Wike on Friday, November 25.

Jokingly, the CJN said Wike had threatened to withdraw Makinde's wife, who is a native of Rivers state while expressing optimism that Makinde will emulate Wike in terms of infrastructure in Oyo state.

His statement reads in part:

“And I am happy that my own Governor is among them because he would try to imitate his friend and in-law because we came here to marry for my governor."

