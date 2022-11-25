Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has been accused of sponsoring thugs in the state and stifling the 2023 election campaigns against opposition

A former leader of the militants in the Niger Delta region, Asari Dokubo, has alleged that the governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, is making the political space is state unfriendly in the 2023 election campaigns in the state.

Dokubo, in a video shared by Channels Television on its Twitter on Friday, November 25, alleged that Wike is stifling opposition campaigns in the state with his "illegal executive orders".

According to the ex-militant leader, Wike is preventing the political opponents from campaigning and sponsoring thugs against them.

He also alleged that Wike is preventing other political parties from having access to space to campaign and that these spaces are not public and government spaces, but traditional spaces such as playing grounds and so on.

He alleged that the governorship candidate of the SDP has been attacked more than once in the state since the 2023 election campaign began.

When he was asked if Wike actually stopped political opponents not to campaign or if he only ask them to pay and go ahead with their campaigns, he answered:

"Who does he pay when his candidate is campaigning? You put up a billboard, they go and lynch you and pull down the bill board"

Dokubo alleges that in a viral video, some people were beaten up for daring to put up a billboard of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the state.

