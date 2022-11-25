The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aggrieved governors, led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, have lamented that some enemies of the party are frustrating their efforts to return the party to power in 2023.

Other aggrieved governors known as G5 are Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Samuel Ortom (Benue), The Nation reported.

They were all present at Umuahia to kick off the governorship and house of assembly campaigns in the state on Thursday, November 24.

However, the campaign was shunned by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The governors, who recently formed the integrity group in Lagos insisted on equity, fairness and justice within the party.

One of the governors, Ortom, who spoke in Abia, disclosed that their Rivers state counterpart has given much encouragement, leadership and support to fight the forces scuttling the efforts of the PDP from taking over power in the 2023 election.

He added that the governors are people of integrity who believed in fairness, justice and equity and that they will never be intimidated.

He added that Wike is one notable person who has never left the PDP since he joined the party.

Source: Legit.ng