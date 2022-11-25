The Northern APC Christian Leaders have distanced themselves from endorsing Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Babachir Lawal, the chairman of the aggrieved APC group, had announced that the group was backing Obi

However, eight members of the group said they have not decided to back the LP flagbearer and Lawal's endorsement was his personal decision

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Northern APC Christian Leaders have denied endorsing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, had said the group is backing Obi against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to the ruling party's Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The Northern APC Christian Leaders distanced themselves from Babachir Lawa's endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Lawal is also a member of the aggrieved group within the APC.

Peter Obi endorsement: Eight members distance themselves from Babachir Lawal

In a statement released late Thursday night, November 24, eight members, including a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, and a former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Acbuba, distanced themselves and the group from Babachir’s position,

They said the endorsement of Obi was the former SGF's personal opinion and does not represent the group's stance, Leadership reported.

Dogara and others said their group, after due diligence, had taken a position already and had agreed at a particular time and occasion to reveal the position.

They added that no one among the members of the group, including Lawal, who is the chairman, has been mandated to speak to the public “about our position at this material time.”

“Consequently, the decision to endorse a particular candidate and the statement credited to the chairman are soley the decision and views of the Chairman which he is absolutely entitled to but not that of the group.

"We hope this statement clears all the querries most of us have been inundated with on this all important subject matter," the statement read partly.

