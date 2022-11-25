Asari Dokubo, a former leader of the Niger Delta militant and a chieftain in the region has said he is for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

Speaking on Channels Television on Friday morning, November 25, Dokubo said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has never handled any executive post before and can't be regarded as an experienced politician.

Dokubo stated that Atiku is far behind the likes of Bola Tinubu of the APC, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and their counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

According to the Niger Delta chieftain:

"We can't talk about Atiku (in the 2023 presidential election), Atiku has never handled executive power, he was a spare tyre, he was vice president"

The ex-militant maintained that Tinubu left behind a legacy of a good successor when he was leaving as governor of Lagos state, compare to Peter Obi when he was the governor of Anambra and Kwankwaso when he was the governor of Kano state

He said:

"I am with Tinubu in this presidential election because of what he did in Lagos State... he stands out when you look at the records; he is a success story"

Source: Legit.ng