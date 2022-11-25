Babachir Lawal has made a strong revelation about Bola Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress flagbearer

In the buildup of the 2023 elections, Lawal claimed Tinubu during the party's primaries, was not in support of campaigning in the southeastern states of Nigeria

The aggrieved APC chieftain noted that the former governor of Lagos state said campaigning in the southeast was a waste of time and money

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal on Thursday, November 24, claimed that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu said campaigning in the South-East was a waste of time and resources during the party’s primaries.

“During the convention, he didn’t even allow us go the South-East,” Lawal stated on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Babachir Lawal says during APC primaries, Tinubu was not in support of the campaign in southeast states. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“He said it was a waste of time and money.”

Lawal drops more points

Lawal made the comment while analysing Mr Tinubu’s chances in the imminent February presidential polls, The Guardian added.

According to him, the APC candidate stands no chance of winning the election.

Lawal has endorsed the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, although he is still a member of the APC.

He broke off with Tinubu after the latter announced a Muslim as his running mate for the 2023 polls.

Lawal and some other APC members had advocated for the appointment of a Northern Christian in order to balance the ticket.

