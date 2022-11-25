Days after Donald Duke accused the APC of using his childhood photo as that of Tinubu, photos have shown the ruling party used it in a a magazine

The magazine is the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council's Frequently Asked Questions about Tinubu

Duke had said the photo was taken when he was a student of the Federal Government College in Sokoto

Twitter - Donald Duke, a former governor of Cross River state recently raised an alarm that his childhood picture is being used as that of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

The photo was used in a pro-Tinubu documentary on several Nigerian Television stations.

Tinubu and his media aides have been silent about the allegations made by Duke. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

After the alarm raised by Duke, the APC presidential candidate and his campaign team have remained silent on why the photo of the former Cross Rivers state governor was used as that of Tinubu.

Recent photos which surfaced on social media also shows that the ruling party used Duke's picture in a magazine produced by its presidential campaign team.

It is not clear why Tinubu and the APC are not using photos of the party's presidential candidate, rather than using that of another politician.

