Nigerians especially youths have been urged to change their view and orientation in other for them to succeed

This call was made by former President Olusegun Obasanjo as he urged the youths to have the right attitude towards the African narrative in other to fully determine their space in the society

In achieving their full potential, the elder statesmen called on the youths not to allow anyone to shape or determine their space in the society

On Thursday, November 24, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, challenged Nigerian youths to engage in activities that would change the African narrative.

Obasanjo submitted that such participation would also guarantee a better future for the young generation as it would not allow those who are messing up their future to succeed, Daily Trust reported.

Obasanjo counsels Nigerian youth

He spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the third edition of the presidential youth mentorship retreat organised by the Youth Development Center of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), The Nigerian Tribune added.

Speaking on the theme “Removing Barriers against youth,” Obasanjo noted that,

“In most parts of Africa, there are visible barriers and not so discernible barriers militating against the actualization of the latent potentials of the African youth.”

Obasanjo who was represented by the Deputy Chief Coordinator of OOPL, Dr Ayodele Aderinwale, said the biggest obstacle to effectively removing the barrier “is the attitudinal disposition and orientation of the young people.”

He challenged youths to, as a matter of strategy, never allow another person to determine or shape their space in society.

According to him, if our youth can be desperate enough to agree to trek through the desert to get menial jobs in Europe, that energy, that spirit, that fortitude should be channeled to eradicate both physical and mental barriers.

Obasanjo said,

“In conclusion, I am challenging you as young Africans to engage in activities that would change the African narrative by participating fully in all the socio-economic and political activities that guarantee a better future for you and not allowing those who are messing up your future to succeed.”

