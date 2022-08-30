Source believed to be closer to former president Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that the national leader is trying to regain his position in the Nigerian history

Obasanjo was reportedly holding a firm view that it is the turn of the south-east to produce Nigeria's next president

The former president is said to be rooting for Peter Obi to become the next president, and thus, he has been engaging stakeholders in the polity ahead of the 2023 elections

Facts about the recent engagement of former President Olusegun Obasanjo with presidential aspirants have been revealed.

A source privy to Obasanjo’s meeting with Nyeson Wike of Rivers, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Samuel Ortom of Benue revealed that the ex-president was trying to secure his place in the history of Nigeria, This Day reported.

Obasanjo rooting for Peter Obi, Labour Party's presidential candidate

Source: Getty Images

Obasanjo meets Wike's faction of PDP in London

The ex-president recently met with Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and his camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he joined them in the discussion ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obasanjo, though, has denied supporting any presidential candidate, but there are indications that he was rooting for Peter Obi, the presidential hopeful of the Labour Party.

Sources said his reason is no other than the balance of power within the major ethnic groups in the country, noting the ex-president said that in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

Ex-President Obasanjo promises to announce his mission for 2023 soon

The former general recently promised Nigerians that he would soon announce his agenda for the general election.

The former president made this known after visiting the residences of two former heads of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Ibrahim Babangida.

One of the sources privy to the meeting and believed to be close to Obasanjo explained:

“OBJ’s support for Obi is borne out the desire to secure his place in the history of Nigeria, as a nationalist. It is his firm view that it is the turn of the South-east to produce the next president, since Hausa and Yoruba have had their turns. So, his support for Obi is rooted in that desire.”

