After losing out in the ruling party's primaries, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi stages a comeback in Rivers state APC

The former minister of transportation lauded the efforts of the APC members in Rivers while noting that their efforts would not be in vain

Amaechi, while throwing a jab at Governor Nyesom Wike, he noted that Rivers is in its worse state under the PDP chieftain

Port Harcourt - The immediate past transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, has expressed worry over perceived hunger and poverty prevailing in Rivers State.

Amaechi hinted that raising funds to address the twin issues would be the first thing All Progressives Congress, (APC), will do when they reclaim Rivers State government in 2023, Vanguard reported.

Leader of Rivers APC, Amaechi returns to politics as he sends words to Wike.

Source: Facebook

Amaechi tackles Wike

Ameachi spoke on Wednesday, November 23, at Ward 19, Elekahia, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state during ongoing Rivers APC ward-to-ward sensitization ahead of next year’s polls.

Apparently throwing jabs at his successor again, the former Rivers governor, who recently pictured Rivers under Governor Nyesom Wike as being in its worst state ever, said he neither politicised development nor insulted traditional rulers during his time as governor.

He told the Elekahia gathering,

“I built a primary school that people were coming to watch. I declared health care free in Rivers State, I did not politicise it. I never insulted any chief or any Rivers man. If you are a Christian, one thing God hates is arrogance and pride.

“We are not here to campaign but to access our wards. They (political opponents) will try to intimidate you. The young men in your ward must not allow them to intimidate you. When will win, first thing will be to bring out money to address hunger and poverty.”

Source: Legit.ng