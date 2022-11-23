Classmates of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi have started releasing photos and videos of his time in school

The photos and videos were released after allegations that the minister bought his degree from the university

Amaechi was also specially recognised for his consistency in attending classes and other academic activities despite his busy schedule

FCT, Abuja - Contrary to claims that the former minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, bought his law degree, a video clip showing his active participation during the academic programme has been obtained.

The former Rivers state governor was seen attending classes, moot and mock trials and writing exams at Baze University, Abuja.

Amaechi already has a degree in English from the University of Port Hacourt. Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation

Source: Facebook

Some of his colleagues, who said they were surprised at Amaechi's commitment to academic work despite his busy schedule, also attested to his punctuality in class.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

At the end of the programme, the school's faculty of law honoured the former governor for his diligence and punctuality.

An official who presented Amaechi with the award said in the video:

“Thank you so much for being a model.”

Amaechi's track record of punctuality

Responding to the recognition, the former governor explained that his penchant for punctuality dates back to his days at the University of Port Harcourt where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree (Honours) in English Studies and Literature.

He said:

“There's a number of classes you have to attend before you can write exams at the University of Port Harcourt.”

He noted that since he was at Baze University to seek knowledge, he knew that he needed to dedicate time too.

Speaking further on his track record of punctuality, he cited an instance where he was told to stop coming to a ministry earlier than the minister-in-charge.

His words:

“There's a colleague of mine - a minister. She will fix an appointment and tell me to come by 10 but she won't be in the office until 11. I was always there before 10 and was waiting for her. I did it three times until they begged me and said: 'Don't come until she comes.'”

The former governor of Rivers state also hinted that he would go a step further by going to Law School to be called to bar.

Amaechi shares convocation photos as he graduates from Baze University

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Amaechi secured a law degree from the Abuja-based Baze University.

Amaechi joined thousands of students who graduated from the private university to participate in the institution's convocation ceremony.

The former minister also shared photos of the convocation ceremony on his private Twitter page.

Dino Melaye bags law degree from Baze University, graduation photos emerge

Recall that Dino Melaye, a former senator who represented Kogi West senatorial district, also graduated from the same university in 2021.

The controversial and flamboyant ex-lawmaker bagged a degree in law from the private university.

The pictures from the ceremony were shared on Facebook and Nigerians soon flooded the comment section of the post to congratulate Melaye.

Source: Legit.ng