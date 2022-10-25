The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dealt a huge blow in Rivers state ahead of the 2023 general election

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt reportedly nullified all the primaries conducted by the party in Rivers state

The court presided by Justice E.A. Obile gave the ruling in a suit filed by some aggrieved members of the APC

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has reportedly nullified all the primaries conducted by the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Rivers state.

A report by Daily Sun stated that some aggrieved APC members loyal to the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator Magnus Abe, had challenged the conduct of the primaries in court.

Tonye Cole won the governorship primary of the Rivers APC, which has just been nullified. Photo credit: Tonye Cole

Source: Facebook

The aggrieved APC members alleged that they were excluded from the delegate primaries conducted in the southern state.

Vanguard reported that the ruling was given on Monday, October 24.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The APC crisis in Rivers state

Recall that during the APC primaries, some party members had alleged exclusion and took protests to the state secretariat of the party in Port Harcourt.

However, one George Orlu and four others who claimed to have purchased nomination forms had approached the court requesting that the primaries of APC in the state be nullified following their alleged exclusion in the process.

2023 elections: All APC candidates in Rivers state sacked

Legit.ng gathers that the court, presided by Justice E.A. Obile, ruled that the persons were unlawfully excluded from the primaries.

Obile held that the aggrieved persons were unlawfully shut out of the primaries, adding that the process amounted to nullity.

He, therefore, ruled that all those elected from the primary stand nullified and should not be recognized as candidates.

Rivers APC crisis heightens as Senator Magnus Abe dumps party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls that the crisis in the Rivers APC made Senator Magnus Abe leave the party.

The former lawmaker made his decision known on Wednesday, July 20, via a statement issued by his spokesperson, Parry Benson. Senator Abe, however, noted his undoubted loyalty to the party's presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that he will remain loyal and supportive of his course to becoming the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Abe went on to pick the governorship ticket of the SDP in Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng