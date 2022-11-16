INEC has announced its decision to make use of BVAS and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) come 2023 polls

The commission's national chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu made this announcement on Wednesday, November 16

Yakubu also noted that the agency is engaging critical stakeholders and political parties on its preparations for the elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made what might be described as its final submission concerning the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) during the 2023 general elections.

A statement shared on Facebook on Wednesday, November 16, the national chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made it known that the electoral commission has resolved to go ahead with the use of BVASand IReV come 2023.

Prof. Yakubu said there is no going back on the use of BVAS for INEC in 2023



Speaking on this decision, Yakubu noted in the statement:

"As I have said repeatedly, the Commission's allegiance is to Nigeria. Our loyalty is to Nigerians who want free, fair, credible and verifiable elections supported by technology, which guarantees transparent accreditation and upload of polling unit results for citizens to view in real-time on Election Day.

"It is for these reasons that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) were introduced. There is no going back on the deployment of BVAS and IReV for the 2023 General Election."

Speaking further, the INEC boss promised Nigerians that the commission will maintain engagement with political parties and critical stakeholders ahead of the polls.

Going forward, Yakubu called on citizens to participate in the electoral processes peacefully, especially in the ongoing display of the Register of Voters for claims and objections, as well as collection of Permanent Voters' Cards (PVCs).

He urged political parties and political leaders to conduct their campaigns peacefully, eschewing divisiveness, rancour and violence.

