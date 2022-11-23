The Labour Party (LP) has debunked the rumours that the plane meant to convey Peter Obi and other party chieftains to the Oyo state rally was impounded

Diran Onifade, head of media for the LP campaign, said the plane was grounded for “regulatory reasons”

The LP campaign spokesman added that despite the situation, the party’s scheduled rally in Ibadan would proceed as planned

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) campaign organisation has alleged that the aircraft it was meant to take for a rally in Oyo state was grounded by the “powers that be”.

Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate, and his entourage were heading to Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja when the incident allegedly happened.

TheCable reported that Diran Onifade, head of media for the LP campaign, made this known in a statement released on Wednesday, November 23.

Why Peter Obi's plane was grounded, Onifade reveals

According to Onifade, the plane meant to convey the LP chieftains was grounded for “regulatory reasons”.

He asked supporters of the LP to ignore “mischievous rumours” suggesting the plane had been impounded.

The LP campaign spokesman said the party’s scheduled rally in Ibadan would proceed as planned.

“The Obidient plane was grounded today by the powers that be “for regulatory reasons” only. Please ignore any mischievous rumour. Our massive rally in Ibadan is going on as planned,” the statement reads.

