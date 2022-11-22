It is now obvious that Governor Nyesom Wike and his Ebonyi counterpart, Dave Umahi, are friends again

Umahi paid a visit to Rivers state capital, Port Harcourt, on Monday, November 21, to commission a project on Tuesday, November 22

Sources claim that the Ebonyi governor was given a warm reception when he visited Rivers state on Monday

Reports have it that this is the fourth time Governor Umahi will be visiting Wike in a space of six months

Rivers - It seems that the long rift between two southern governors, Nyesom Wike and Dave Umahi, is finally over.

This is as the Ebonyi governor was seen on Monday, November 21, in Rivers with Wike, in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Wike is making new friends following his rift with Atiku Abubakar (Photo: @GovWike)

Source: Twitter

Channels TV reports that Umahi, who was given a warm reception in the oil-rich state, came for the commissioning of the Akpabu-Itu-Umudiogha road in the Emohua Local Government Area on Tuesday, November 22.

It is common knowledge that Wike and Umahi broke ties after the latter defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The rift, which seems to have been put to an end, graduated into a war of words and name-calling for months.

It was gathered that Umhahi is visiting Rivers for the fourth time within six months.

PDP Crisis: Wike receives another opposition presidential candidate, shuns Atiku for projects inauguration

Wike had continued to shun the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his serial inauguration of infrastructural projects that his administration has completed.

This was as the leading aggrieved governor of the PDP received another opposition presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Latest about Nyesom Wike, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, 2023 election

Kwankaso was received by Wike in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital by Wike on Sunday night, November 20 ahead of the inauguration of the Mgbutanwo international road in the Emohua local government area on Monday, November 21.

Before now, Wike has been inviting opposition leaders to commission projects in the state, adding that he does that so that they can tell their party men.

Source: Legit.ng