The atmosphere is tense at the moment as members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly are currently holding a plenary session amidst tight security

According to reports, armed policemen have taken over the assembly complex, and have barred both journalists and workers from gaining entry

Interestingly, some political loyalists were also seen in groups around the complex as the tussle for the next speaker gets hotter by the day

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

On Monday, November 20, a cross-section of members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly is currently holding a plenary session amidst tight security.

The assembly complex is surrounded by armed policemen who reportedly barred both journalists and workers from gaining entry, The Punch reported.

Earlier, Ekiti Assembly holds a valedictory session for Late Speaker, Rt Hon Funminiyi Afuye. Photo credit: Ekiti State House of Assembly

Source: Facebook

Crisis rocks Ekiti Assembly

It was gathered that the sitting was in connection with the leadership tussle rocking the House.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The exact number of lawmakers at the closed-door plenary could not be ascertained.

Ekiti Speakership Tussle: Tension looms as Speaker accuses Ex-Governor Fayemi of plot to remove him

Kayode Fayemi, the former governor of Ekiti state has been accused of a plot to remove the newly elected speaker of the state assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan.

The speaker alleged that the ex-governor is working with members of the state house of assembly to sack him.

Aribisogan's allegation came after the assembly complex was sealed off by security operatives over suspicion that some hoodlums would unleash mayhem on the facility following his emergence as speaker.

Tension in southwest as hoodlums attempt to burn down major state assembly, police step in

The Ekiti state police command on Friday, November 18, halted an attempt by some thugs to burn down the state assembly complex.

According to The Nation, it was learnt that the attempted attack took place around 4 am when the assailants were reported to have jumped the fence and made efforts to bring down the complex.

There has been a crisis in the Ekiti state house of assembly since the emergence of the minority leader, Gboyega Aribisogan, as the speaker of the house, to replace Funmilayo Afuye, who died last month, on October 19.

Source: Legit.ng