The leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress is not relaxed but working to ensure the APC takes over power in major states come 2023

In fact, the governorship candidate of the ruling party in Taraba state, Emmanuel Bwacha, has maintained that the ruling APC will take over the state in 2023

He however expressed confidence in the party in the forthcoming general elections as he noted that litigations over his emergence as governor will soon be over

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Taraba State, Emmanuel Bwacha, on Monday, November 21, assured supporters that APC will take over the state in 2023 despite the challenges facing the party in the state.

Bwacha who addressed a press conference at his campaign office in Jalingo said all litigations over his emergence as the governorship candidate of the party will soon be over, The Punch reported.

Senator Bwacha says APC is taking over Taraba state in 2023. Photo credit: Senator Emmanuel Bwacha

Source: Facebook

Bwacha speaks on 2023 elections

The governorship hopeful who was reacting to the recent ruling of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that removed him as the Taraba APC candidate and ordered a fresh primary election within 14 days said he had appealed the ruling.

At a press conference in Jalingo, Bwacha said,

“The issue of litigations will soon end. The people of Taraba want to form the APC government and I can assure you that we will not loose.

“We want to put an end to seasonal practice where politicians come from Abuja to contest elections, just to go back and look for appointments. The people of Taraba want to align with the center,” he said.

On when he would flag-off his campaign, Bwacha said he would not flag-off the campaign until the court cases are over.

“We can’t do flag off now, because it will appear that we are disobeying the orders of the court. We have respect for the rule of law and we will do that when these cases are over.

“We are, however, in touch with our supporters and they are aware of what is happening. I want to assure you that we will win in the end,” he added.

