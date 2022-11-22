Peter Obi on Tuesday, November 22, had a talk with the high commissioner of Canada in Nigeria, H.E. James Christoff

Obi, via his Facebook page, disclosed that he spoke with Christoff about his view on Nigeria's rebirth

The former governor of Anambra had this meeting days after he visited Rivers state for the commissioning of a project completed by Nyesom Wike

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, is not leaving any stone unturned in his pursuit to become Nigeria's next president.

Obi, on his Facebook page, on Tuesday, November 22, disclosed that he met with the high commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, H.E. James Christoff.

Obi said he spoke about his view on the envisaged rebirth of a new Nigeria (Photo: Peter Obi)

Source: Facebook

The former Anambra governor disclosed that he informed Christoff of his views on bringing about a new Nigeria.

Obi wrote on Facebook:

"Today, I met with the High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, H.E. James Christoff. The conversation was quite animated. I shared my perspectives on the envisaged rebirth of a new Nigeria."

