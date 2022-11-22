Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state and deputy chairman of the PDP presidential campaign council northeast, has said everybody in his state is a Buharist

The PDP governor made the comment at the flag-off of the Kolmani Integrated Development Project in Bauchi on Tuesday, where President Muhammadu Buhari was in attendance

Mohammed has earlier alleged that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate is working against his second-term ambition in Bauchi state

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bauchi, Bauchi - Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state has admitted that the people of his state are supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mohammed, who is one of the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that "everybody in this state is a Buharist" at the flag-off of the Kolmani Integrated Development Project in Bauchi state on Tuesday, November 22.

Bala Muhammed admits everybody in his state is a supporter of Buhari Photo Credit: Femi Adesina, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Names of northern states that have joined oil producing states in Nigeria

The unveiling was monitored by legit.ng live on Channels TV Twitter page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Buhari, who is a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and chairman of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign council, smiles at the comments of the Bauchi state governor.

Also with the president at the event is APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; senate president Ahmed Lawan; APC PCC campaign director general, Simon Lalong and other leaders of the ruling party.

The event marked the official exploration of crude oil in the northern part of Nigeria, which was discovered at the bother of Gomber and Bauchi states, both in the northeast.

Latest about PDP crisis, Atiku Abubakar, Bala Mohammed, Bauchi state, 2023 election

Before now, Bala Muhammed has expressed displeasure with the attitude of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for lack of recognition.

Recall that Mohammed is the deputy northeast coordinator of the PDP presidential campaign council in the 2023 presidential election.

The governor alleged that Atiku is not in support of his second-term ambition in Bauchi state and he has also refused to visit him as he has visited other presidential candidates of the PDP after the opposition presidential primary.

Mohammed had said because he did not step down for Atiku during the PDP presidential primary, the presidential hopeful had not been pleased with him.

See the video below:

Jubilation as sample photos of oil discovered in 2 northern states emerge

Legit.ng earlier reported that Photos of the samples of oil discovered in Bauchi and Gombe states have surfaced online to confirm the NNPC Limited discovery.

The journey to discover crude oil began in 2016 in some northern states and the commodity was discovered in commercial quantity in Gombe, Bauchi, Niger and Borno.

On Tuesday, President Buhari flag-off the Kolmani Integrated Development Project in Bauchi state to commence the operation of commercial oil drilling for the first time in northern Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng