Photos of the samples of oil discovered in Bauchi and Gombe states have surfaced online to confirm the NNPC Limited discovery

The journey to discover crude oil began in 2016 in some northern states and the commodity was discovered in commercial quantity in Gombe, Bauchi, Niger and Borno

On Tuesday, President Buhari flag-off the Kolmani Integrated Development Project in Bauchi state to commence the operation of commercial oil drilling for the first time in northern Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bauchi, Bauchi - President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, November 22, flag off the Kolmani Integrated Development Project (KIPRO) discovered on the boundary of Bauchi and Gombe states.

The Kolmani Oil Prospecting Lease (OPL) 809 and 810 at the Kolmani field site is the first oil drilling in northern Nigeria.

Photos of sample of oil discovered in Bauchi, Gombe states Photo Credit: Bachir Ahmad

Source: Twitter

Latest about Buhari, crude oil in the north

During his speech at the opening ceremony of the flag-off, Mele Kyari, the chief executive officer of the Nigeria national petroleum company limited (NNPC Limited) said the oil was discovered in commercial volume two years ago in the region.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Note that Nigeria is currently exploring crude oil in large quantities in the Niger Delta, the southern part of the country while the exploration up in the north is the first in history.

Also, an earlier attempt was also made but halted due to the Boko Haram menace.

How many northern states of crude oil have been discovered?

In 2016, NNPC Limited began to search for oil in some Nothern states and this led to the discovery of oil in Bauchi, Gombe, Borno and Niger states.

However, pictures of the discovered crude oil sample have been shared by Bashir Ahmad, a special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital communication.

Photos of the sample of crude oil discovered in 2 northern states Photo Credit: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Twitter

APC chieftain mocks Peter Obi for taking long nap at Emir’s palace in powerful Arewa state

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bashir Ahmad, a chieftain of the APC, has condemned Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, for taking a nap at the palace of the Emir of Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Ahmad, who is a special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, took to his social media page to share pictures of the moment Peter Obi visited the Emir.

Peter Obi visited the Emir as he kick-started his presidential campaign for the 2023 presidential election in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital.

Source: Legit.ng