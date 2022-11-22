Rabiu Kwankwaso's claim of controlling three major states at the election has been refused by a former minister of aviation

Osita Chidoka said that in the history of Nigeria's Fourth Republic, no political party has been able to control Lagos, Rivers and Kano states

According to Chidoka, most time, during elections, political parties win either two out of three but not all the states

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the claim by the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, on the control of Kano, Lagos and Rivers states by political parties.

Channels Television reports that Chidoka, an ally of Atiku Abubakar, PDP's 2023 presidential candidate said Kwankwaso's analysis that any party that cannot control the three states should forget about winning a presidential election is wrong.

Chidoka described Kwankwaso's claim on winning Lagos, Rivers and Kano as mathematically incorrect. Photo: Guardian

Source: Facebook

Stating that the former Kano state governor's analysis is 'not mathematically correct', Chidoka said that in the history of the Nigerian Fourth Republic, no party has been able to control the three states.

However acknowledging that Lagos, Rivers and Kano states deliver millions of votes during presidential elections in Nigeria, the former minister of aviation no one party has ever won the three states.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

“It is the party that wins across all segments that win the election and no party has won the three states at the same time - most times, two out of three. In 2019, APC won Kano and Lagos was marginal - it was 45% to 55% split between PDP and APC. PDP won Rivers."

“As there is Kano, there is Katsina. As there is Lagos, there is Delta, there is Akwa Ibom, there is Jigawa, a state that doesn’t have high numbers but high voter turnout if you look at historical data."

He also noted that Kano had over 1.8 million cumulative votes which are the highest by any state in the 2019 presidential election.

In addition, Chidoka noted that Lagos had over one million total votes and Rivers about 600,000 total votes.

He noted that the fact is with Kano and Lagos states are currently being controlled by the APC whilst PDP is the party in power in Rivers.

PDP crisis: Wike, G5 governors releases fresh update for Atiku, other party leaders

The G5 governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced that its doors are open for reconciliation.

The announcement was made by the aggrieved members of the PPD after they formed a faction of the party in Lagos state.

According to the G5 governors, some top leaders of the PDP are behind their call to restore the integrity of the PDP.

2023: Crisis brews as Atiku levels serious allegations against Buhari, APC

According to the G5 governors, some top leaders of the PDP are behind their call to restore the integrity of the PDP

The assurance was handed to Nigerians by the 2023 flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku alleged that the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari has destroyed the previously existing love and unity among the citizens.

Source: Legit.ng