A Canada-based Nigerian woman bagged a PhD degree and celebrated her husband for standing by her during her studies

She narrated how her husband sacrificed his career for her studies and how it turned out for them as Canadian citizens

Many who came across the post celebrated the man and congratulated the woman on her PhD degree convocation

A Nigerian woman in Canada, Joy Chukwu-Osazuwa, celebrated her husband for standing by her as she bagged a PhD degree.

She shared photos of herself and her husband and shared their relocation journey.

A Nigerian lady in Canada bags a PhD and shares how her husband resigned due to her studies. Photo: @thejoychukso

Source: UGC

Canada-based Nigerian woman bags PhD, hails husband

Identified as @thejoychukso on TikTok, the woman appreciated her husband for sacrificing his career for her studies.

She stated that her husband stayed back to take care of their one-year-old and two-year-old kids in Lagos when she initially relocated.

The PhD holder added:

“From taking a cleaning job just two days after landing in Canada so he could take over paying our bills asap, to later resigning from two professional jobs because my PhD schedule was too demanding & inflexible, this man chose our family over his career, again and again.

“He picked up flexible hustles like food delivery so he could be fully present for our children, run our home, and give me the space to finish my PhD. Through it all, he never complained. Not once!!”

She also shared how her husband took over the affairs of the home and even took care of her while she was pursuing her PhD.

Her words:

“My man took over fully!!! From bathing our kids and prepping them for school, to school runs, to showing up at the kid's school when necessary, to doing groceries, cooking and even taking care of me

“He became my alarm clock, my reminder system and my sounding board. Man like Mr. O!!!”

The post was captioned:

"The best part of my story is you, @omorosazuwa. People see the PhD. I see the man who made it possible"

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions as Nigerian woman bags PhD in Canada

Hanty Rebe said:

"When they say "Men dey!" your husband is one the me. We appreciate him on your behalf. May God continue to keep and bless your home. Congratulations, Dr. I celebrate you."

Nurse_Igharo said:

"Congratulations. Thank you my bini brother 🥰 God bless you both continually."

The light international

"Congratulations ma, more blessings. if you need a mathematics and science tutor for your child I'm a DM away."

enugubabymaternityshop1

"Awww! Congratulations. Mr O God bless you."

Rita Chuks

"This is so beautiful. ❤️A true definition of partnership. Congratulations to you both. Wishing you many more shared victories together. God bless your home."

A Nigerian woman based in Canada celebrates her husband as she bagged a PhD degree. Photo: @thejoychukso

Source: Youtube

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng