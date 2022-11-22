The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, November 22, arrived at the Headquarters of the Christian Association of Nigeria for an interaction with the Christian leaders.

The Punch reported that CAN had commenced interaction with presidential candidates where they presented their proposals.

Atiku, Okowa meets with CAN leaders ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku arrived at the CAN Headquarters with his vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, and PDP national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Others in the entourage included Governor of Taraba State, Dairus Ishaku; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Vice President, Alhaji Namadi Sambo; Chief Tom Ikimi; Chairman Emeritus of Daar Communications Plc, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi;

A former governor of Cross River, Liyel Imoke; Senator Philip Aduda, Senator Dino Melaye, Timi Alaibe, Kenneth Imasuagbon, Dele Momodu, Boni Haruna, and and other party Chieftains were also among the team.

Source: Legit.ng