The minister of communications has made a shocking revelation of how FEC meetings have experienced multiple hack attempts

Isa Pantami who gave this revelation while listing the achievement of his ministry noted that most of the hackers were traced to Europe

He however stated further that in the past 42 months, FEC virtual meetings have recorded over 100 hack attempts

Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, has said that there have been multiple attempts to hack the virtual meetings of the federal executive council (FEC).

He made this assertion on Thursday, January 26th while listing the achievements of his ministry over the past 42 months.

Pantami says FEC virtual meetings recorded over 100 hack attempts and they were traced to Europe. Photo credit: Professor Isa Ali Pantami

Source: Facebook

Isa Pantami spills more details

The minister disclosed that since the present administration unveiled a policy on virtual engagements for public institutions in 2020, a total of 108 virtual FEC meetings have been held, The Cable reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Pantami also said most of the hack attempts were traced to locations in Europe.

“We had to inform the country where the attacks were coming from,” he said.

Kuje Attack: Aregbesola Reveals What FG Did to Prison Break Perpetrators, Spills Shocking Details

In another development, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, revealed what the Federal Government did to foil new jailbreaks in the country's prisons.

Aregbesola, On Thursday, January 26, noted there were fresh attempts to break into some of the country’s correctional facilities after last year’s incident at Kuje Prison, but the Federal Government did not loose guard.

Aregbesola disclosed that most of the culprits were “sent to their Maker.”

Reactions as first robot lawyer sets for launching, to appear in court next month

In another report, the social media space was engulfed with a series of reactions after it emerged that a robot" lawyer powered by artificial intelligence will appear in a US court next.

According to reports, the robot lawyer is a first of its kind and was designed to help a defendant fight a traffic ticket in court.

In a report reported by the US daily, the robot lawyer was designed by a US intelligence company's CEO of DoNotPay’.

Source: Legit.ng