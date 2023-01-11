History is about to be made as a robot lawyer is about to appear for the first in a US court

The robot is said to be powered by AI intelligence and is expected to help defendants fight their cases in court

Many people reacted to the AI robot invention saying it may be injurious to many lawyer’s careers

The social media space has been engulfed with a series of reactions after it emerged that a robot" lawyer powered by artificial intelligence will appear in a US court next.

According to reports, the robot lawyer is a first of its kind and was designed to help a defendant fight a traffic ticket in court.

First Robot Lawyer Sets for Launching, To Appear in Court Next Month /Credit:@yahoonews

Designed by a US company

In a report reported by the US daily, the robot lawyer was designed by a US intelligence company's CEO of DoNotPay’.

The CEO of the company, Joshua Browder said the creation is attached to a smartphone that listens to court arguments and formulates replies for the defendant. It does this with the help of headphones.

They have done something similar earlier

The AI company has earlier created something similar earlier, they have in the past used AI-generated form letters and chatbots to help secure and recovers people’s fund for onboarding wifi that failed to work.

Many people have reacted to this new innovation citing that it may be injurious to lawyers’ legal business, particularly lawyers who have no knowledge about artificial intelligence.

Meet ‘Omeife' Nigeria and Africa's first Human-like robot which speaks five languages

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported how the Nigerian Government launched Africa’s first humanoid ‘Omeife’ to boost Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technological development in Nigeria and Africa.

Director General National Information Technology Development Agency NITDA Kashifu Inuwa who represented the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, who was to serve as a proxy for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, unveiled Omeife in Abuja.

The Vice President noted that the federal government would ensure the project's success and urged other stakeholders to support the Omeife project and develop new ones.

