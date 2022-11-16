The Ekiti state house of assembly has been taken over by the police over an intelligent report of planned attacks by some unknown thugs

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - The police in Ekiti state have shut down the state house of assembly over a planned attack on the facility by some unknown thugs.

According to Vanguard, armed security men were stationed at strategic locations around the legislative chamber to prevent the alleged invasion and possible breakdown of law and order.

Why police take over Ekiti state assembly

Workers at the assembly complex were seen walking out of their offices to their homes.

One of the staff, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that an order came from the state police headquarters that workers should vacate the building in the interest of peace.

The worker added that the police said some persons were planning to attack the house of assembly

