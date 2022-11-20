The ambition of the gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has been boosted

This is as the Igbo Groups in Rivers declared their full support behind Abe's ambition to take over the helms of leadership from Governor Nyesom Wike come 2023

In fact, the group further gave him a new title with a certificate of recognition as the "Nwanna Di Na Mba for his friendship with the Igbo community over the years

The Ogbako Ndi Igbo in Rivers state has endorsed Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, frontline Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Governor of Rivers State in 2023.

The group also recognized Senator Abe as Nwanna Di Na Mba, and issued him a certificate of recognition to that effect for his friendship to the Igbo community in Rivers State over the years.

Igbo Groups endorse Senator Abe for Governor, ahead of the 2023 election. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Source: Facebook

The endorsement took place at Freedom House, Senator Abe’s bustling political facility in GRA, Port Harcourt, on Saturday, November 19, Rivers Mirror reported.

The group gives reason for supporting Abe

The group said they are working hard to secure the unflinching support of the Igbo community in Rivers State for SDP and Senator Magnus Abe in 2023 because he is the best candidate in the race for Governorship and the one who understands the workings of a plural society where every group is provided the right opportunity and atmosphere to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the progress of the state.

They said Abe’s character over the years shows that he does not discriminate and all residents of Rivers State will experience prosperity because equal opportunity will be created for all.

The group however promised that the Igbo community in Rivers State will actively support Senator Abe to realize his just aspiration to offer knowledge-based leadership that will crystallize growth, peace, harmony and prosperity to all Rivers people in 2023.

Igbo Groups in Rivers State Pay a Solidarity Visit to Magnus Abe

Meanwhile, representatives of Igbo Chiefs, elders and women groups in Rivers State pay solidarity visit to Senator Magnus Abe, gubernatorial candidate of Rivers people on the platform of the SDP.

They also pledged the unflinching support of the Igbo community in Rivers State to the gubernatorial quest of Senator Abe.

