The leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has officially endorsed the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi.

The Punch reports that the apex Igbo socio-political organisation said that Obi represents the Nigerian conscience, moral probity, generational hope, redemption epiphany, and above all, the Igbo collective unconscious.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reiterated that it is the turn of the Igbo people to have a shot at the presidency. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

In a statement signed on Sunday, November 20, the publicity secretary of the organisation, Alex Ogbonnia, noted that Obi has filled what could have been referred to as a sad gap if he was not on the ballot.

It is the turn of the Igbo people

Ogbonnia in the statement titled, '2023: On SMBLF position we stand,’ said it is the turn of the Igbo people to lead Nigeria in the presidential capacity.

His words:

“In the first place, going by the principles of zoning and rotation of power in Nigeria, which have been in existence since 1999, it is the turn of the South East of Nigeria to produce the president in 2023.

“Second, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has canvassed to various eminent persons in Nigeria, seeking their support for the presidency in the South East come 2023. We are delighted by the responses from various groups and highly placed patriotic Nigerians."

"Some people, nobody has seen those who went to school with them," Peter Obi chides top politician, others

Peter Obi, a 2023 presidential candidate said that his age and educational qualification are known to the public.

Obi made this statement while commissioning the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port Harcourt, River state.

According to Obi, Nigerians are yet to know the essential details of some other presidential candidates contesting the 2023 race.

Confusion as Peter Obi speaks on what Nigeria can do with borrowed funds

Peter Obi said that he is not totally against taking loans or borrowing funds from other countries and international agencies in Nigeria.

The Labour Party's presidential candidate said his concern is when the funds borrowed are not directed into the proper channels that would bring growth or productivity.

Obi affirmed that there is a need for Nigeria as a nation to cut down on the cost of governance and invest more in regenerative projects that will benefit the people.

Source: Legit.ng