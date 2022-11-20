Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has advised that whoever wins the 2023 presidential election a form a government of national unity

The APC chieftain said the government of national unity must be made up of credible Nigerians to unite the country and lay a new foundation for peace and progress

Kwara-born Olawepo-Hashim contested for the presidency in 2019 and withdrew from the APC presidential primary in May

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has counseled that any candidate or party that wins the 2023 presidential election must commit to the formation of a Government of National Unity, GNU.

According to the former presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, none of the existing political parties have the capacity to win in more than three geographical zone of the country.

Olawepo-Hashim has called for a unity government after the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

In a press release by his media office in Abuja on Sunday, November 20, Olawepo-Hashim maintained that the GNU must be made up of credible Nigerians to unite the country and lay a new foundation for peace and progress.

He said:

“Regardless of who or what party wins the 2023 presidential election, Nigeria must have in place a broad based, inclusive, national unity government, made up of essentially patriotic citizens to help construct a stable, secure, peaceful and united Nigeria that inspires hope where no section of the country will be left behind.

“The government must also be tasked to “secure the nation and bring immediate relief to our suffering people whose welfare have been battered due to the un-abating multi-faceted social and economic crises.

“The truth is that I have reviewed some fantastic economic blue prints contained in the manifestoes of some of the candidates, but the fact remains that mobilising for Economic growth is an impossible task without peace, security and National cohesion.”

He noted that as of today, Nigeria is technically at war on multiple fronts and the solution requires a patriotic, and non-partisan approach to navigate its current existential crises, as it happened after the Nigeria civil war in 1970.

He added:

“We have been on this issue since 2019. The issue will be more in bold relief in 2023 as political dashboard is indicating that none of the parties can win in more than three political zones at their very best. That would be an indication of a deepening post-election division.”

While withdrawing from the 2023 presidential race in May, Olawepo-Hashim had said:

“I hope our party will still be able to find a candidate for the 2023 election that will unite and secure our country. One that will lead an inclusive government, and build a prosperous economy that will not leave anyone behind.”

