Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has again alleged that the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, stole the money the party realised during its presidential primary

The governor dared the PDP chairman to challenge him in court if the allegations he made are not true

This will be the second time the Rivers state governor will make a similar allegation against Ayu without providing evidence to his claim

Port Harcourt, Rivers - In what could be described as political spitting, the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has asked Iyorchia Ayu, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge him in court if he is lying against him.

The governor alleged that Ayu pocketed the funds the opposition party realised from the sales of its nomination and expression of interest forms during the presidential primaries in May, Channels Television reported.

Wike makes another money laundering allegation against Ayu Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

Latest about PDP, Nyesom Wike, Iyorchia Ayu, 2023 presidential election, Rivers state

Wike made the allegation at the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, during the flag-off of the PDP campaigns on Saturday, November 19.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The furious governor asked the PDP chairman to challenge him in court if he is lying against him.

His statement reads in part:

“Ayu is corrupt. Rivers people are hurt. Ayu, you are fighting corruption, how do you fight corruption? I said you took N1bn. I told you, you took the money we realised from the primaries. Ayu sue me!”

Wike's allegations against PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu

Governor Wike posited that no one will fight Rivers state and go free.

Recall that in October, Wike made a similar allegation against the Benue-born senator, but Ayu dismissed the allegation.

However, the Rivers state governor had yet to provide any evidence to support his claim.

Source: Legit.ng