Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition has gained massive support from the northern region of the country

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, the Zamfara community has again backed Tinubu's ambition while noting he is honest and sincere among other candidates

Sen. Kabiru Marafa, the Zamfara coordinator of the APC campaign council disclosed that his team and the state governor will continue to mobilise more support for Tinubu ahead of 2023

The Zamfara coordinator of the presidential campaign council (PCC), Senator Kabiru Marafa, has said that APC stakeholders in the state are rooting for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu because of his honesty, fairness, sincerity and trustworthiness.

He made this disclosure through a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday, November 17, by the state APC publicity secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris, Vanguard reported.

Flagging off the presidential campaign in the historic city of Jos. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

APC chieftain speaks on why north is backing Tinubu

Marafa, at a meeting with community-based institutions, spoke on the need to further discuss the ability and capacity of the APC in the state, The Nation added.

“The Zamfara APC PCC leadership, under Sen Marafa, has continued to mobilise more support for Sen. Tinubu and Gov. Bello Matawalle, as well as all APC candidates in the 2023 general elections.

“The meeting, which held at the Government House, Gusau, had the leaders of various communities in the state in attendance”, Idris said.

Marafa sends message to APC leaders, Nigerians

According to the statement, Marafa urged the community leaders to support Tinubu because of his honesty, fairness, sincerity, trustworthiness, noting he stands strong in the fear of God.

“He solicited their support to mobilise the electorate, especially at gatherings, to vote for all APC candidates.

“As leaders close to the people at the grassroots, you are highly respected in the communities and your words are usually accepted by your followers.

“Tinubu and Shattima’s candidature will bring sustainable development, ranging from the economy, improved security, social investment and wealth creation among the citizens,“ the statement added.

Marafa urged the people to pray for the return of peace in the state.

2023: After meeting with CAN, Tinubu speaks on alleged plan to Islamize Nigeria, reveals strong position

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dismissed fears over his same-faith ticket, saying he has no agenda to Islamize Nigeria.

Tinubu made this remark on Wednesday, November 16, during a presidential interaction session with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

In a video shared by The Nation, the APC candidate who was accompanied by his wife, Oluremi; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, governors, federal lawmakers, and some chieftains of the party said,

"Right sitting next to me is my wife, an assistant pastor. I cannot dare contest for this presidency against her in my house, because I'll lose the election.

"At my residence in Bourdilon, they all go to church and leave me alone."

2023 presidency: List of demands CAN leaders present to Tinubu during Abuja meeting

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja.

CAN had initially stood against Tinubu for fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket after choosing Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state, as his running mate.

However, during his meeting with the leadership of CAN under the new president Daniel Ukoh, Tinubu explained why he picked Shettima and assured the Christian leaders that he won't run his administration on the religious bias if elected in 2023.

