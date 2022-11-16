The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Tuesday, November 15, described the outburst by the governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, on Peter Obi as unreasonable, premature and ridiculous.

The apex socio-political group in a statement said it has presented Soludo to the Igbo deities for discrediting the legacies of his own brother, Peter Obi.

Charles Soludo has been dragged before Igbo deities over his outburst against Peter Obi. Photo: Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

Signed by the secretary-general of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the statement said that there was no locus for the governor’s outburst.

It also noted that the group's sanctions against Soludo which is to face the deities in Igbo land will serve as a deterrent to southeast politicians hired by enemies of Ndigbo and Nigerians.

Isiguzoro said:

“Governor Soludo exposed and indicted himself of treachery when he discredited APGA and Labour Party’s presidential candidates as not viable alternatives to win the 2023 elections.

“How can a state governor of two presidential candidates (APGA and LP) make such a public declaration?

“He has confirmed that he is the number one enemy of the new Nigeria and was hired by an unpopular presidential candidate who is looking for Igbo politicians to pull down Obi’s popularity ahead of the 2023 elections."

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo further urged the Anambra state's governor to focus on the challenges faced by the state which he has been elected to govern and stop casting aspersions on the person of Peter Obi.

According to the group, Peter Obi is not even in the same political party as Soludo and is not fighting the Anambra state government.

Peter Obi: Soludo is a betrayer of the Igbo nation, says Prof. Osuji

Professor Chukwuma Soludo's verbal attacks on Peter Obi continue to generate reactions across the nation.

A former minister of education, Prof. Fabian Osuji said the Anambra governor has betrayed the Igbo nation.

The elder statesman asked Soludo to withdraw his statements against Obi or face the wrath of Igbos.

2023: Ozonna Soludo disagrees with his father, says Peter Obi is the best candidate

In a related development, Ozonna Soludo declared that Obi is the best presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The 28-year-old UK-based artiste made the comment on Facebook in response to a social media post criticizing his father for opposing Obi's presidential ambition.

While an attempt was made to drag Ozonna into the conversation, he stated that his opinion is different from that of his father.

